Tredje AP fonden Decreases Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Tredje AP fonden lowered its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 86.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,695 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 127,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 418,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,540,000 after acquiring an additional 59,424 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 25,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Hasbro Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $60.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.75 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.74.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Hasbro had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 325.59%.

Hasbro Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.