Tredje AP fonden Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,448 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 7.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,909,926 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $761,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,798 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 202.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,044 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $951,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,583 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 30.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,507,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $153,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,729 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,227,301 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $190,656,000 after acquiring an additional 866,329 shares during the period. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.55.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $24.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.26. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $34.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average of $27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 2,465,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,997.62. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,955,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,248,597.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

