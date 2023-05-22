Vise Technologies Inc. Sells 1,451 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Vise Technologies Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,052 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in ENI were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of E. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ENI by 114.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in ENI by 66.7% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ENI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in ENI by 3,614.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,897 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of ENI by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on E. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ENI in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ENI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

NYSE E opened at $28.66 on Monday. Eni S.p.A. has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $32.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.87 and its 200-day moving average is $29.25. The company has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.53). ENI had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $32.21 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eni S.p.A. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.4664 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.4%. This is an increase from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.22%.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

