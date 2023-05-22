Sandy Spring Bank Has $207,000 Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $154.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.63.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $83.98 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $125.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.44 and its 200-day moving average is $92.36.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.55. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $35.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

