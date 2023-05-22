Tredje AP fonden Raises Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Generac by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth $750,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Generac by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $547,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,690 shares in the company, valued at $68,719,501.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,207 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,560. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Stock Performance

NYSE GNRC opened at $113.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.16. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.29 and a fifty-two week high of $299.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $887.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Generac’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Bank of America cut Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Generac from $140.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Generac from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.39.

Generac Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.