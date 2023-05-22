Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Cuts Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 21,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at $1,543,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 28,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SJM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.18.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,795,896.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $1,539,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,691.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 122,462 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,753 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SJM opened at $151.89 on Monday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $119.82 and a 1 year high of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.83.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.