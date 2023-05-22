Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Textron by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Textron during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Textron during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Textron news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $4,647,529.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,109,224.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $16,307,098.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Textron Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on TXT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

TXT stock opened at $64.47 on Monday. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $76.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.98%.

About Textron

(Get Rating)

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.