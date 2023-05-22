Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 210 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,244 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Balentine LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Down 2.3 %

AMAT opened at $126.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.11 and its 200 day moving average is $111.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $132.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 54.45%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMAT. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.96.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Further Reading

