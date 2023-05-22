Vise Technologies Inc. Acquires 602 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Premier were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 260.6% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 34,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 24,881 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Premier during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Premier during the third quarter worth $98,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Premier by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Premier in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Premier stock opened at $26.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Premier, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.91 and a 12-month high of $38.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PINC. Robert W. Baird downgraded Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark dropped their target price on Premier from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Premier from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Premier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.22.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

