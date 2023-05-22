Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 1,271 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at $991,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

DLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.92.

NYSE DLR opened at $90.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $141.77. The firm has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.76, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 439.64%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

