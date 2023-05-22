Cim LLC Reduces Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Cim LLC trimmed its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,557 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $429,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $429,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 0.0 %

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $151.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.97 and its 200-day moving average is $129.92. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.14 and a 1 year high of $156.19. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.21.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.44. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIX. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates under the Mechanical and Electrical Services segments. The Mechanical Services segment includes heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

