Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 828 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Dover worth $10,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Dover by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,739.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dover Trading Down 1.0 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dover from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dover in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.31.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $139.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.79 and a 200 day moving average of $143.45. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $114.49 and a 12-month high of $160.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94. Dover had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.93%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

