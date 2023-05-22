10,000 Shares in Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) Acquired by Yakira Capital Management Inc.

Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EAC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,862,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition in the second quarter worth $4,562,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Edify Acquisition by 196.8% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 671,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,577,000 after buying an additional 445,031 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Edify Acquisition by 33.9% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,314,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,999,000 after buying an additional 333,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Edify Acquisition by 30.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 987,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,762,000 after buying an additional 233,182 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edify Acquisition Stock Performance

EAC stock opened at $10.34 on Monday. Edify Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.17.

About Edify Acquisition

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

