Yakira Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGICW)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGICW – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,220 shares during the quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International General Insurance were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

International General Insurance Trading Up 11.1 %

Shares of International General Insurance stock opened at $0.58 on Monday. International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53.

