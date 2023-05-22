SVB Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.0 %

Duke Energy stock opened at $92.50 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $114.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.72.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.