Cim LLC Purchases Shares of 13,490 Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Cim LLC acquired a new stake in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,490 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the third quarter worth $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. 50.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PERI opened at $31.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.64. Perion Network Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $42.75.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perion Network in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Perion Network from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Perion Network from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Perion Network from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America (mainly US), Europe, and Other. The firm solutions include Publisher Platform, Search Monetization, SORT-Cookieless Targeting, High Impact Creative, and Actionable Monitoring.

