Yakira Capital Management Inc. Invests $67,000 in Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACLR)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACLR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Separately, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Kairous Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Kairous Acquisition Stock Up 13.9 %

Shares of KACLR opened at $0.16 on Monday. Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.16.

