Yakira Capital Management Inc. Invests $67,000 in Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACLR)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACLR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.
Separately, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Kairous Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000.
Kairous Acquisition Stock Up 13.9 %
Shares of KACLR opened at $0.16 on Monday. Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.16.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kairous Acquisition (KACLR)
- Canadian Pacific Kansas City Is on the Right Track
- Consumer Discretionary ETF XLY Breaks Out, Work Remains
- The ‘Other’ Coke Stock Quietly Hits a Record High
- Blue Bird is an EV Company that Actually Makes Money
- Will The Breakout in VanEck Semiconductor ETF Continue?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KACLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACLR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Kairous Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kairous Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.