Cim LLC Sells 195 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Cim LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IJS stock opened at $90.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.91. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.09 and a 1-year high of $106.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

