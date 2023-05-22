Yakira Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Clover Leaf Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOER)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Clover Leaf Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOER – Get Rating) by 2,087.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521,782 shares during the quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Clover Leaf Capital were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Clover Leaf Capital Trading Down 8.8 %

NASDAQ CLOER opened at $0.08 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.09. Clover Leaf Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.19.

