Cim LLC Purchases Shares of 5,227 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 39,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 140.3% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 31,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 18,525 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 67,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 8,554 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 759,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after buying an additional 97,470 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $39.35 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $43.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.10.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

