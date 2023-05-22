Cim LLC Makes New Investment in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Cim LLC acquired a new stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 24,924 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in eXp World during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in eXp World during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in eXp World by 65.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in eXp World by 322.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in eXp World by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eXp World Stock Performance

eXp World stock opened at $14.51 on Monday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $18.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.26 and a beta of 2.73.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. eXp World had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $850.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 360.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of eXp World from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $730,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,164,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,858,043.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other eXp World news, CMO Courtney Keating Chakarun sold 5,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $60,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $730,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,164,043 shares in the company, valued at $330,858,043.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 267,533 shares of company stock worth $3,382,111 in the last quarter. 35.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

