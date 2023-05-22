Cim LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Cim LLC lowered its stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cactus by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,829,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,027,000 after purchasing an additional 269,339 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cactus by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,236,000 after purchasing an additional 94,603 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,037,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,384,000 after acquiring an additional 24,495 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,703,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,605,000 after acquiring an additional 253,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 334.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,430,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $35.70 on Monday. Cactus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.24 and a 12-month high of $58.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cactus Announces Dividend

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Cactus had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Cactus’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Cactus’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on WHD. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Cactus from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on Cactus from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Cactus from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Insider Transactions at Cactus

In related news, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $142,772.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,021.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Profile

(Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.