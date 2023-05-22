Cim LLC Sells 89 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Cim LLC lessened its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPAM. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 148.5% during the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 624,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $226,336,000 after purchasing an additional 373,436 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after purchasing an additional 206,636 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,862,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,348,000 after purchasing an additional 115,422 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 212.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 163,702 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $59,290,000 after purchasing an additional 111,386 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

EPAM opened at $248.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $273.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.51. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $462.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.48. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on EPAM Systems from $430.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $391.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.15.

EPAM Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

