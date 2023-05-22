Cim LLC Trims Stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Cim LLC reduced its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,724,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $443,100,000 after acquiring an additional 75,025 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 390,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,253,000 after acquiring an additional 56,610 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,840,000 after acquiring an additional 46,300 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,524,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 87,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 36,329 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEIS stock opened at $92.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.56. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.55 and a 1 year high of $101.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.78%.

AEIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.43.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products include Plasma Power Generators, High Voltage Products, Low Voltage Power Supplies, Remote Plasma Sources, Temperature Measurement Products, SCR Power Controllers, Electrostatic Products, and Gas Sensors.

