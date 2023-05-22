Cim LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.06.

Hershey Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE HSY opened at $265.62 on Monday. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $201.63 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.24%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $3,433,778.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,443 shares in the company, valued at $36,972,090.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.92, for a total transaction of $132,600.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,081.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $3,433,778.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,972,090.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,266 shares of company stock valued at $13,816,612. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.