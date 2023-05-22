Cim LLC Acquires 196 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Malibu Boats by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Malibu Boats by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 128.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.
Malibu Boats Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $53.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.61. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $70.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Malibu Boats Company Profile
Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.
