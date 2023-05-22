Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by Cim LLC

Cim LLC lessened its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,281 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Qualys by 778.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Qualys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Qualys by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Qualys by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qualys in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Qualys Stock Performance

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total transaction of $217,913.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,928 shares in the company, valued at $7,578,224.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total value of $217,913.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,578,224.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $140,786.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,509,674.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,316 shares of company stock worth $2,018,305. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $120.94 on Monday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.10 and a 1 year high of $162.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.04.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Featured Articles

