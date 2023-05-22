Cim LLC Lowers Stake in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Cim LLC lessened its position in shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,191 shares during the period. Cim LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Zynex worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Zynex by 82.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 65,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 29,738 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zynex by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Zynex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Zynex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Zynex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZYXI has been the topic of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on Zynex from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Zynex in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Zynex Price Performance

ZYXI stock opened at $9.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.80. Zynex, Inc. has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.31 million, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.58.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $42.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.67 million. Zynex had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 26.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. It also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. The company was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

