Cim LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Cim LLC lowered its position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth about $114,406,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,398,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,187,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at $24,777,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth $23,880,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Down 0.3 %

ETD stock opened at $27.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.76. The stock has a market cap of $686.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.20. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $31.78.

Ethan Allen Interiors Increases Dividend

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The company had revenue of $186.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Ethan Allen Interiors’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This is a boost from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

Featured Articles

