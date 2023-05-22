10,143 Shares in TradeUP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:UPTD) Purchased by Yakira Capital Management Inc.

Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TradeUP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:UPTD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of TradeUP Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPTD. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in TradeUP Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in TradeUP Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,169,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in TradeUP Acquisition by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 22,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in TradeUP Acquisition by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 885,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,905,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. 64.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TradeUP Acquisition Stock Performance

TradeUP Acquisition stock opened at $10.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.48. TradeUP Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $10.99.

About TradeUP Acquisition

TradeUP Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology industry.

