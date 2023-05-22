Clearbridge Investments LLC Grows Stake in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,352,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,423 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $130,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYCR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 55.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 13,021 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Paycor HCM by 14.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 21,808 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Paycor HCM by 31.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 1,025.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 148,614 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PYCR. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. William Blair assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

Shares of Paycor HCM stock opened at $21.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.82 and a beta of 0.43. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $34.95.

In other news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $30,306.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,148.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Paycor HCM news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $37,438.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,817 shares in the company, valued at $566,089.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $30,306.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,148.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

