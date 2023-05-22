Clearbridge Investments LLC Cuts Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,129,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,162 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.08% of TotalEnergies worth $132,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 79,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 16,091 shares during the period. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $60.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $149.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.79. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $65.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.01 and a 200-day moving average of $61.33.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 28.51%. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.543 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Featured Stories

