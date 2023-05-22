Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 34,437 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 764,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,437 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $140,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSGS. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.82, for a total transaction of $64,954.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,767.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total transaction of $79,661.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215 shares in the company, valued at $41,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.82, for a total value of $64,954.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSGS opened at $185.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.68 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.21. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52-week low of $136.61 and a 52-week high of $209.82.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.26 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 9.00%. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL). The company’s other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

