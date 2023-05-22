Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,923,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,450 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.43% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $146,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 32,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 11,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.46.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

NYSE MMP opened at $62.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $44.79 and a 1 year high of $64.42.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The company had revenue of $869.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $1.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.04%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

Recommended Stories

