Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases 218 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 71,229.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,120,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,664 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 106,481.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,897,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,373 shares during the last quarter. Briar Hall Management LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the third quarter. Briar Hall Management LLC now owns 26,352,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,760,529,000 after acquiring an additional 520,540 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at $91,466,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,063,000 after acquiring an additional 326,412 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $228.04 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $253.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.87. The company has a market cap of $69.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.40%.

A number of analysts have commented on ITW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

