Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $165.80 Million Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,186,552 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 365,568 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.57% of SEA worth $165,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in SEA by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 580 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SEA by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in SEA by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in SEA by 56.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,247 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in SEA during the first quarter valued at $66,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $69.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.88. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $40.67 and a twelve month high of $93.70. The company has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.15 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.49). SEA had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.04) EPS. SEA’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on SEA from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on SEA from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on SEA from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. HSBC upped their target price on SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on SEA from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

