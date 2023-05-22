Vise Technologies Inc. Trims Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Vise Technologies Inc. lessened its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 929,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,240,000 after buying an additional 124,739 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.1 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $80.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. The firm has a market cap of $66.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.49. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total value of $5,187,176.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,367.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total value of $5,187,176.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,367.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 13,698 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $1,110,633.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,906 shares in the company, valued at $559,938.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,045 shares of company stock valued at $13,169,831 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Articles

