Vise Technologies Inc. Has $339,000 Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Vise Technologies Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTR. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.35.

NTR opened at $62.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.88. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $58.75 and a 1-year high of $102.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

