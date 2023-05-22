Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,236,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,027 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of National Vision worth $164,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EYE. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 43.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,551,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,444 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 17.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,805,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,907,000 after purchasing an additional 729,630 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 1,365.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 569,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,082,000 after purchasing an additional 530,822 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 17.8% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,411,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,638,000 after purchasing an additional 515,072 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 9.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,994,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,464,000 after purchasing an additional 258,848 shares during the period.

Get National Vision alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of National Vision from $41.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of National Vision from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of National Vision from $50.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of National Vision from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Insider Activity

National Vision Stock Up 0.5 %

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs bought 12,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.81 per share, with a total value of $300,601.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,251,455.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

EYE stock opened at $24.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $43.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.78, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.41.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $468.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.61 million. National Vision had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 3.99%. Research analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment offers America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.