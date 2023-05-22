Vise Technologies Inc. Buys 5,328 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 770.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in PG&E during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on PG&E in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

Insider Transactions at PG&E

PG&E Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $1,058,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,325 shares in the company, valued at $20,144,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

PG&E stock opened at $16.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.99.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

