Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,854,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,978 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 8.32% of Masonite International worth $149,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Masonite International during the third quarter worth $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 55.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter worth $46,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International stock opened at $94.41 on Monday. Masonite International Co. has a 1-year low of $65.71 and a 1-year high of $101.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.78.

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.30. Masonite International had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. Masonite International’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masonite International news, Director Robert J. Byrne sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $226,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 946 shares in the company, valued at $85,688.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert J. Byrne sold 2,500 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $226,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 946 shares in the company, valued at $85,688.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander Albert Legall sold 1,700 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $156,417.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,676.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Masonite International from $102.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Masonite International from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Masonite International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masonite International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.43.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

