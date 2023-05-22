Clearbridge Investments LLC Invests $177.25 Million in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 345,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,246,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.14% of Elevance Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $1,936,996,000. Edmp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $6,580,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $1,234,792,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $1,073,026,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $918,473,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $572.19.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

Elevance Health Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ELV opened at $457.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $465.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $485.35. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.02 and a 52 week high of $549.52. The company has a market capitalization of $108.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

