Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 682,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,238 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $175,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $399,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total value of $14,527,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at $26,684,065.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $399,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,167 shares of company stock valued at $32,403,063 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.67.

MSI opened at $297.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $283.65 and a 200-day moving average of $269.10. The company has a market capitalization of $49.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $299.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,549.95%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

About Motorola Solutions

Get Rating

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

