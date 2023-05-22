Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Stake Lessened by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,183,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,066 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $189,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 135,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $2,085,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 234,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,973,000 after purchasing an additional 115,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,051.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson acquired 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WAL shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $77.00 to $57.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wedbush raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

WAL stock opened at $34.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $86.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.23.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $910.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.39 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 21.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.44%.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

