Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,511,357 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 4.11% of Trex worth $190,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Trex by 178.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 1,346.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Trex by 442.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Trex by 24.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Trex from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Trex from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trex from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.13.

Trex Price Performance

Trex stock opened at $56.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.51. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.68 and a 12 month high of $67.78.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Trex had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.