Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $194.82 Million Holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,805,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 829,162 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Doximity were worth $194,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOCS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,905,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,130,000 after buying an additional 3,693,016 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,774,000 after buying an additional 3,362,575 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,411,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,089,000 after buying an additional 1,898,685 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,410,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,581,000 after buying an additional 1,411,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 3,126.1% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 988,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,577,000 after buying an additional 958,290 shares during the last quarter. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $32.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.36 and its 200-day moving average is $33.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 59.33, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.87. Doximity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $47.46.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DOCS shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Doximity from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Doximity from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Doximity from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Doximity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In other Doximity news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 45.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

