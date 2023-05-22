Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Shares Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,704,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,089,500 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $205,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Haleon by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Haleon by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,843,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLN opened at $8.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Haleon plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.0577 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HLN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.51) to GBX 364 ($4.56) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Argus upgraded Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Investec started coverage on Haleon in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.00.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

