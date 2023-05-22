T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Position Reduced by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,621,369 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 27,659 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $226,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 938,933 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $131,451,000 after purchasing an additional 132,609 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $650,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 153,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $21,559,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in T-Mobile US by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,775 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.30.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.81, for a total value of $2,856,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 801,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,439,222.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.81, for a total transaction of $2,856,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 801,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,439,222.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $7,021,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 300,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,219,156.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 135,019 shares of company stock valued at $19,385,000 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $139.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $167.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.39. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.76 and a 52-week high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

