Laffer Tengler Investments Has $347,000 Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,554 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,304,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,707,581,000 after buying an additional 499,230 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,719,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,994,449,000 after acquiring an additional 118,811 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amphenol by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,391,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,638,180,000 after acquiring an additional 185,162 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Amphenol by 2.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,540,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,174,518,000 after acquiring an additional 354,763 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Amphenol by 1.5% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,597,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $709,602,000 after acquiring an additional 153,039 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.56.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.6 %

Amphenol stock opened at $75.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.10 and a 200-day moving average of $78.15. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.18%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Featured Articles

