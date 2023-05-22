Laffer Tengler Investments Buys 2,301 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 258.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 55,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,165,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.78.

Shares of COF stock opened at $98.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.43 and a 200-day moving average of $99.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $128.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.55%.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

